Our Journals

Current Topics in Nutraceutical Research (ISSN 1540-7535) is an international, interdisciplinary broad based peer reviewed scientific journal for critical evaluation of research on nutraceuticals. The major goal of this journal is to provide peer reviewed unbiased scientific data to students, researchers, healthcare providers, and the decision makers in the nutraceutical industry to help make informed choices about nutraceuticals. To this end, the journal will publish two types of review articles. First, a review of preclinical research data coming largely from animal, cell culture and other experimental models. Such data will provide basis for future product development and/or human research initiatives. Second, a critical evaluation of current human experimental data to help market and deliver the products for only medically proven use.







International Journal of Probiotics and Prebiotics (ISSN 1555-1431) is an international, interdisciplinary broad based peer reviewed scientific journal for critical evaluation of research on prebiotics, probiotics and synbiotics. The major goal of this journal is to provide peer reviewed unbiased scientific data to students, researchers, healthcare providers, and the decision makers in the nutraceutical industry to help make informed choices about prebiotics, probiotics and synbiotics. To this end, the journal will publish original research articles and two types of review articles. First, we will publish a review of preclinical research data coming largely from animal, cell culture and other experimental models. Such data will provide basis for future product development and/or human research initiatives. Second, we will publish a critical evaluation of current human experimental data to help deliver products with medically proven use.







